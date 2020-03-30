If you happen to venture to Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge in Oceanville or to Patriot Lake at the Galloway Municipal Complex and you see groups of white gourds hanging from the tops of tall poles, be sure to stop. Take out those binoculars, peer through them and hopefully you will see a dark bluish-purple bird flying, swooping and circling overhead. If you think you are seeing a swallow, you are correct! It is the purple martin (Progne subis), the largest of the swallows in North America.
Purple martins have a long history of coexisting with people. The indigenous people of North America hung hollowed-out gourds to attract the martin to their village. Maybe they wanted the birds around for their skill at capturing flying insects. Or perhaps the martins scared away crows and other birds that might destroy the crops raised by the native people. Or possibly they noticed the grace of the purple martin and wanted to witness their beauty up close.
Whatever the reason, purple martins have adapted to these man-made dwellings and continue to thrive in them. In fact, purple martins east of the Mississippi River have switched to only nesting in man-made nests.
Purple martins are migratory birds that travel north each spring from Brazil, Argentina and Bolivia to breed in much of eastern North America. The male martins are the first to arrive in late March or early April. Purple martins have "site fidelity" and return to the same location where they have successfully raised young in the past. Female martins arrive not long after and the pairs will choose a nesting site. Purple martins not only nest in man-made houses, they thrive in colonies with human "landlords." People care for their colony of purple martins by removing wasp nests, European starling nests and non-native house sparrows’ nests from the gourds. This tending allows the martins to establish strong colonies and to successfully raise their young.
After laying four to eight white eggs in a nest of twigs, leaves and sometimes mud, both parents incubate the eggs for 15 to 18 days. Upon the eggs' hatching, both parents continue to raise the young by feeding them flies, wasps, moths, cicadas, dragonflies and butterflies. The young martins will fledge, or leave the nest, after 25 to 30 days, but will remain with the parents until it is time to migrate.
By late summer, purple martins prepare for their departure from New Jersey and much of eastern North America. Martins are one of the first birds to leave New Jersey in late August. The martins then gather with tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of others in the marshes and waterways of the Delaware River and its tributaries. After several weeks of feeding on the abundance of flying insects, these large flocks of purple martins continue their journey south over 3,000 miles, feeding on the wing and traveling as many as 500 miles per day. Upon the end of their fall migration, the purple martins spend the winter months in large, urban roosts in parts of Brazil, Bolivia and Argentina.
Purple martins are a beauty to behold. From their iridescent purple feathers to their bubbling, melodious songs, it is no wonder that native people hung gourds to attractive them to their villages. If you have always appreciated the wonder and beauty of these birds, hang some gourds and be patient. Soon you may be blessed with these aerial acrobats in your backyard.
If you’d like to learn more about purple martins, see purplemartin.org.
