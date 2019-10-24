EGG HARBOR CITY — Representatives from Delaware Valley Residential Care addressed City Council at its Thursday, Oct. 17, meeting to present their proposed plans for development at the Tower Rehabilitation Site.
The firm has facilities in Warminster, Pennsylvania, and Lewes, Delaware.
According to Wayne Whelan, the firm’s director of business development, Atlantic County Administrator Gerald DelRosso directed him to speak with Max Slusher, Atlantic County Improvement Authority economic development director. “He recommended this particular site,” Whelan said.
“It’s the first site that came to mind,” Slusher said.
Delaware Valley Residential Care President Jim O’Connor told the council members that if the firm was to agree to develop on the site it would construct three buildings, each of which would house 24 residents with traumatic brain injuries. “There would also be a day center for those who would not need to be housed in the facility,” O’Connor said.
“I worked in a nursing home where everyone dies. Here people could live for another 30 to 40 years.”
“Residents would receive cognitive therapy, behavioral therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech therapy. They would also make weekly off-site trips as part of our community integration program.”
“If we decide to move forward and if the city agrees with our plans, the earliest that we could start construction would be next April, with a projected opening date of July 1, 2121.”
O’Connor added that he expects that a pharmacy and urgent care center would also be likely to join them at the site. He said they have been in talks with the Veterans Administration to start a pilot program for veterans with brain injuries.
“There are 22,000 homeless veterans who have been dishonorably discharged due to unfavorable interactions as a result of their brain injuries,” O’Connor said.
Councilman Clifford Mays Jr. expressed concern about the company’s likelihood to pay taxes on the property. “We are a for-profit entity,” O’Connor said.
“How many jobs will this create,” Councilwoman Donna Heist asked.
“We have 175 employees at our Warminster facility, 140 of whom live within five miles of the site,” O’Connor said. “This would be a similar facility.”
“It will bring jobs and new residents to our community,” Heist said.
Mayor Lisa Jiampetti pointed out that there may be opportunities for the business to participate in a tax abatement or payment in lieu of taxes program. “This would create many satellite jobs as well,” she said. “It’s all about partnerships.”
