Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
Ethel Roesch, left, is pictured here at her desk in the Galloway Township Municipal Building with then township clerk Karen Bacon, in 1995. Ethel worked for the township as a receptionist until her retirement at the age of 96. Before that she worked for Galloway's Outreach program. Ethel was a lifelong resident of the area — she and her husband Jacob were Galloway farmers for 37 years. Her legacy to both Galloway and Egg Harbor City is her work on the history of these areas.
The Galloway Historical Museum, located at 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the third Wednesday of the month from 6 to 8 p.m.
