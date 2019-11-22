Ethel Roesch, left, is pictured here at her desk in the Galloway Township Municipal Building with then township clerk Karen Bacon, in 1995. Ethel worked for the township as a receptionist until her retirement at the age of 96. Before that she worked for Galloway's Outreach program. Ethel was a lifelong resident of the area — she and her husband Jacob were Galloway farmers for 37 years. Her legacy to both Galloway and Egg Harbor City is her work on the history of these areas.