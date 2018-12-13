EGG HARBOR CITY — Frigid temperatures greeted Santa as he made his way to Egg Harbor City from the North Pole on Saturday evening, Dec. 8.
He arrived on an Egg Harbor City Fire Department truck to be welcomed by dozens of youngsters who gathered on Philadelphia Avenue in front of the library for the annual tree-lighting ceremony. Following his arrival, he passed out goodie bags to all the children.
The event also featured performances by Cedar Creek High School student Madelyn Palmentieri, the select choir from the Teresa Bonilla Vocal Academy, the Pilgrim Academy Junior High School Bells and the Emmanuel Church Children’s Choir.
The event was hosted by Chris Costa of the Egg Harbor City Economic Development Corp.