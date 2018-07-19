On Monday, July 9, the Galloway Township branch of the Atlantic County Library System featured live turtle encounters as part of the Libraries Rock! Summer Reading Program.
Turtlesinger Inc. husband-and-wife team Karen and Charlie Buckley presented songs, environmental facts and even feedings of their four turtles. Many area kids enjoyed meeting Rocky, Gracie, Spike and Bart as part of the event, funded by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority's Atlantic County Clean Communities Program.
All are welcome to attend upcoming free Turtlesinger events at the Atlantic County Library System. See them at the Hammonton branch 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1 and the Egg Harbor Township branch 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9.