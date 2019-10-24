EGG HARBOR CITY — Democratic incumbents Stefania Kuehner and Albert “Pat” Moran are among six candidates running for three three-year terms on city council on Nov. 5 in Egg Harbor City.
The party change of Council President Robert Ross from Democrat to Republican earlier this year gave the Republicans a 5:4 edge on council. That edge will remain, or possibly grow, this year as all three seats up for grabs are held by Democrats. Councilwoman Carol Kienzle opted not to run for reelection and has been replaced on the Democratic ticket by Karl Timbers.
Their Republican opponents include Mattia Brown, Steven Dash and Scott Trythall.
Candidates were asked to provide background and profile information and answer the following questions:
What do you see as the biggest issue(s) facing the city over the next three years?
How do you propose to balance the ever-present demand for services, and steadily increasing costs with the need to stay within the 2% cap and keep tax increases under control?
What do you see as priorities in public safety, i.e police, fire and rescue?
Democratic candidates
Stephania Kuehner
I am married to Joe Kuehner Jr. and we have three adult children. I have been self-employed and lived in EHC for 47 years. I have been a member of the EHC Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for nearly 39 years. I have served two terms on City Council since January 2014. Prior to that I had served on the EHC Board of Education for nine years (serving as president of the School Board for three terms). While serving on City Council I have been chairperson of the Safety, Public Works Committees, Code Enforcement, Property and the Finance and Redevelopment Committees. It has been my honor to serve the residents of Egg Harbor City for the past six years. My goal, if reelected, is to work on the many projects that will have long-term, positive benefits to the community. Those projects include the Super Wawa on Route 50 and 30, the old Acme site rehabilitation (which has already begun), continued growth with a new developer at Cedar Creek Estates. (D.R. Horton, who is the largest developer in the U.S.) as well as developers of the Tower site on Hamburg Avenue and Moss Mill Road (a shovel-ready project that has the ability to bring new business and jobs to our city). I have been a big supporter of business growth, including the new ownership at Renault Winery and Resort. With EHC being named an Opportunity Zone by the federal government, our ability to attract new investors has increased. It will bring job growth and stabilize our tax rate. With all of these projects, we need to keep our city services available to the residents at a reasonable cost, including water and sewer services. I believe my knowledge and experience in City Council will be an asset to the community on these and other projects during the next few years.
Albert “Pat” Moran
I have been a resident of Egg Harbor City for more than sixty years. I graduated from Egg Harbor City High School in 1958 and enlisted in the Air Force in February 1959 and stayed for four years.
I have worked at Lynkris Hardware in Egg Harbor City for twenty years after having worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 34 years. I have served as a special officer in the EHC Police Department for six years, serve on the Atlantic County Rifle and Pistol Range Advisory Board and on the Board of Directors of the South Jersey Health Systems Agency.
I have served on the Egg Harbor City school board, am past president of the Atlantic County Federation of Sportsmen Clubs and have more than nine years on the Board of Trustees of the Moravian Church.
I have served on the Egg Harbor City Council for 15 years, both as a Republican and as a Democrat and sat on numerous committees including Safety, Code, Utility, Parks and Playgrounds, Cemetery and Highway. Achievements during my term include the new water plant, Egg Harbor North development, the senior center, Rittenberg Manor and Cedar Creek High School.
We need to try and get back to a normal way of life, start trying to bring more business to town, stabilize taxes and have more police patrols. I have noticed more patrols in the alleys and that is where the “bad guys” hide.
I am not much on public speaking, but I do what I can with what I have, and I would appreciate if I could serve another term as a member of City Council. People can say I’m going to do this and that, but in the real world we can only do the best we can with what we have.
It is hard to say what you are going to do when fate controls it all.
Karl Timbers
Originally, I was born in Philadelphia and raised in a neighborhood very similar to Egg Harbor. In fact, the original settlers of my neighborhood migrated and founded Egg Harbor. This wonderful town is my home. I met my wife here. My son is an honor student at the Egg Harbor Community School. This town has done well for me. I’m running because I know that I can do well for the City of Egg Harbor.
Egg Harbor City has so much potential. However, taxes, the loss of the School Reach Program, and a water bill that would confuse a mathematician make it hard to see what a true diamond this town is. These are issues that are real and complex. I am a municipal attorney by trade. I’ve represented a municipality through hundreds a tax appeals, I’ve addressed issues involving development and redevelopment. I have a demonstrated history of reviewing PILOT agreements.
Moving forward I want to be part of the solution to these issues. If elected I will look at the budget, the water bill to analyze what is actually causing the taxes the climb. While the state has a 2% tax levy cap, there are plenty of exceptions and deferred charges that allow the taxes to exceed the cap. My taxes went up by more than 2% (and I suspect I was not alone), so there might be something there to examine. Additionally, I want to look at our PILOT and grant programs. I’d rather we had an aggressive grant program versus incurring municipal debt or entering into bad agreements under duress.
Egg Harbor is my home. I want to help make it better. With your support, I can.
Republican candidates
Mattia Brown
My name is Mattia Brown and I am 37 years old. I was born in Atlantic City, graduated high school in Ocean City and attended West Chester University for two years majoring in social work. I am the proud owner of the Waffle Hut in Egg Harbor City and have lived here for over 12 years. I volunteer and advocate for many local organizations that support the children in our area. I have two children, a son who is 16 and a daughter who is 20.
The biggest issues facing our city in the next three years are taxes and high water bills. These issues make our city less attractive to potential new residents and also deter new businesses from choosing to open up in our area. It’s also a frequently cited reason for why current residents choose to leave.
I support continuing to explore shared service agreements with local communities, as well as an audit and review of all professional contracts. I would like to see a thorough review done so that we can be assured that we’re not overpaying for services. Egg Harbor City residents deserve to know that our money is being spent wisely. We will look to save money and increase the quality of services.
Public safety is a priority for my running mates and I, and we were instrumental in the “slow down” signs going up on Route 30. I will continue to support all of our law enforcement and first responders and assist them with whatever they need. I am aware of the fire department’s need for updated apparatus and will make it a priority to get them the trucks and equipment they need.
Steven J. Dash
My name is Steven Dash, and I am 56 years old and I have lived in EHC for the last 35 years with my beautiful wife, Rosemary. We have three children and ten grandchildren. My family includes members of the military, the ironworkers union, education, and law enforcement. I am the current executive director of the Humane Society of Atlantic County, where I have been employed since 1980. I work with a veterans group, K9 Warriors, as well as numerous other animal welfare groups in the states and in Puerto Rico. I have been a gubernatorial appointee for three different positions under four governors, both Republican and Democrat, and have easily worked with both parties.
The biggest issue taxpayers face in the city is high taxes with reduced home values and high water bills. Loss of funding for the after-school programs has resulted in children not having a place to be after school. Abatements given to new homes being built has caused residents to pay for those homes in addition to their own. Removing abatement programs from residential housing development must be addressed. Having programs for children after school also needs to be a priority.
Balancing any budget is never an easy task. We need to look where to cut unnecessary spending wherever possible and encourage shared resources with other municipalities such as our court system, etc. Additional revenue could be raised by making EHC more appealing to businesses. The residents cannot afford to shoulder the full weight of the municipal budget so increased business development needs to be a priority.
Public safety needs to be addressed immediately. Groups of teenagers have been harassing neighborhoods, and we need to give all first responders the resources and support needed to make the city safer.
Scott Trythall
My name is Scott Trythall and I am a 48-year-old battalion fire chief for the city of Pleasantville. I’m married to my wife, Rachel, and have two sons. One is a union machinist and the other is in the U.S. Air Force. I was born in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. My parents moved to Pleasantville and I moved into the state after my service in the U.S. Marine Corps. My wife and I purchased a house in Egg Harbor City 3 years ago. I am a member of the IAFF Pleasantville Fire Officers Local 4928, PFANJ of NJ, American Legion Post 158 Rudolf Elmer, Egg Harbor City, NRA and Republican Club of Egg Harbor City.
I’ve become interested in City Council because I’m not happy with the direction the city is going. I see that some of the big issues are the high taxes, public safety, the movement of residents out of the city, lack of new businesses, under-utilization of city property (lake) and the lack of resources for our city’s youths.
I am in agreement that the city could reduce spending by reevaluating and streamlining services, so the government can operate effectively without raising or increasing the burden on the city residents.
My top priorities are to relieve the city residents of the high tax burden we all endure, increase public safety, visibility and awareness, have more resources for our city’s children, transparency and accessibility to elected officials. I fully intend that if a taxpayer wants my cell number, they can have it, I will work for them, and I’m accountable to them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.