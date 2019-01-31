Upcoming events at the Egg Harbor City library

EGG HARBOR CITY — The city branch of the Atlantic County Library System is at 134 Philadelphia Ave. and can be reached at 609-804-1063.
A variety of events are planned at the library:
Play Date at the Library — reading readiness
The Egg Harbor City branch is holding storytime playdates 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Feb. 4 and 25 for children ages 1 to 3 years. Registration for the programs is requested. Enjoy stories, rhymes and songs to help your little one develop early literacy skills.
Love at First Stitch needlecraft group
The library invites all adults and teens to join a dedicated crafting group that meets weekly 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 7 through March 28. Whether you crochet, knit or do any other type of needlecraft, all are welcome to learn and practice in this fun environment.
Valentine's Day craft and storytime
The Egg Harbor City library will hold a special craft event for kids 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12 in honor of Valentine’s Day. The activity is free and open to children ages 4-10. Registration is requested. Create a special door hanger for you or your favorite person. Decorate any way you like.
The Escape-and-Enjoy Afternoon Book Club
The Egg Harbor City branch will host an adult book club 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 27 and March 20. Registration is requested. Come discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting. February’s focus will be on "Little Women" by Louisa May Alcott and the March selection will be "Educated" by Tara Westover.