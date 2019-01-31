Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Upcoming events at the Egg Harbor City library

EGG HARBOR CITY — The city branch of the Atlantic County Library System is at 134 Philadelphia Ave. and can be reached at 609-804-1063.

A variety of events are planned at the library:

Play Date at the Library — reading readiness

The Egg Harbor City branch is holding storytime playdates 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Feb. 4 and 25 for children ages 1 to 3 years. Registration for the programs is requested. Enjoy stories, rhymes and songs to help your little one develop early literacy skills.

Love at First Stitch needlecraft group

The library invites all adults and teens to join a dedicated crafting group that meets weekly 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 7 through March 28. Whether you crochet, knit or do any other type of needlecraft, all are welcome to learn and practice in this fun environment.

Valentine's Day craft and storytime

The Egg Harbor City library will hold a special craft event for kids 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12 in honor of Valentine’s Day. The activity is free and open to children ages 4-10. Registration is requested. Create a special door hanger for you or your favorite person. Decorate any way you like.

The Escape-and-Enjoy Afternoon Book Club

The Egg Harbor City branch will host an adult book club 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 27 and March 20. Registration is requested. Come discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting. February’s focus will be on "Little Women" by Louisa May Alcott and the March selection will be "Educated" by Tara Westover.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.