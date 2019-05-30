8 veterans interviewed and awarded Quilts of Valor in Galloway

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Eight local veterans were awarded Quilts of Valor on Wednesday during a ceremony in the Four Seasons Community in Smithville.
James Cali, Thomas Maher, Douglas Satterfield, Bob Pierce, Alvin Zimmerman, Alexander Altieri, Robert Pierce and Karl Nuebler each received a handmade quilt from the Quilts of Valor Foundation’s South Jersey Chapter. Founded in 2003, the organization seeks “to cover all those service members and veterans wounded physically or psychologically with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor," according to its website.
In addition to receiving the quilts, each veteran was interviewed by a member of the Veterans History Project. The ceremony marked the 400th interview since the organization signed its contract with the Library of Congress in 2007. Each veteran will receive a copy of his interview, and the interviews will be transcribed and held at the library in Washington, D.C.
Tina Spano, a member of Quilts of Valor, touched on the meaning behind the quilts as the veterans received them: “Our foundation represents one human reaching out and touching another without judgment, reaching out with acceptance and with acknowledgment of service to our nation."
If you would like to nominate a veteran for a quilt or donate to Quilts of Valor’s South Jersey Chapter, visit QOVF.org or call 856-534-7934.