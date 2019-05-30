You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Galloway, Egg Harbor City &amp; Port Republic

8 veterans interviewed and awarded Quilts of Valor in Galloway

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Eight local veterans were awarded Quilts of Valor on Wednesday during a ceremony in the Four Seasons Community in Smithville.

James Cali, Thomas Maher, Douglas Satterfield, Bob Pierce, Alvin Zimmerman, Alexander Altieri, Robert Pierce and Karl Nuebler each received a handmade quilt from the Quilts of Valor Foundation’s South Jersey Chapter. Founded in 2003, the organization seeks “to cover all those service members and veterans wounded physically or psychologically with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor," according to its website.

In addition to receiving the quilts, each veteran was interviewed by a member of the Veterans History Project. The ceremony marked the 400th interview since the organization signed its contract with the Library of Congress in 2007. Each veteran will receive a copy of his interview, and the interviews will be transcribed and held at the library in Washington, D.C.

Tina Spano, a member of Quilts of Valor, touched on the meaning behind the quilts as the veterans received them: “Our foundation represents one human reaching out and touching another without judgment, reaching out with acceptance and with acknowledgment of service to our nation."

If you would like to nominate a veteran for a quilt or donate to Quilts of Valor’s South Jersey Chapter, visit QOVF.org or call 856-534-7934.

Tags

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.