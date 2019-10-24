Every town sometimes struggles to provide basic services for its residents; that is a constant issue. But what often helps some towns get by is the strength of its volunteers. There are always opportunities to help either on a regular basis or on an “as needed” basis. For a town to have the kind of depth, pride and equality necessary to be sustainable through “thick and thin,” volunteerism is a necessary part of all our lives.
We have discussed in earlier articles about our brave and dedicated volunteer firefighters; we cannot recognize and thank them enough for their service to our community. Many volunteer auxiliary organizations support our emergency responders. Similarly, our veterans and citizens currently serving in the Armed Forces are supported here and in the field through donations and events scheduled by volunteers.
Our senior and disabled citizens are often able to take care of themselves through municipal and county programs for food, transportation, etc. Their needs vary widely, however, and through the efforts of family, friends and volunteers, they often can realize a better quality of life.
Our dedicated volunteer Historical Society provides a top notch experience in the Galloway Township Historical Museum, located in the “keystone” position at the front of the Municipal Complex closest to Jimmie Leeds Road.
A quality sports experience for our kids and adults as well could not exist without the small army of volunteers who give their time and talents to a wide variety of sports teams, year-round, at the many venues around the Township. The same holds true for music and the many arts in the community.
Many of our boards, commissions and committees are made up of volunteers who were either selected or elected; and have “stepped up to the plate” to serve.
Churches, service organizations, business promotion groups often are all- volunteer groups who take on projects to directly improve situations or to raise money for other worthy causes.
The Go Green Galloway group is a collaboration of many committees that work on environmental and infrastructure projects, community gardening and landscaping projects, festivals, the Galloway Green Market season, community education, etc. A companion effort, the Clean Communities “Adopt-A-Road” program gives volunteer groups and families the opportunity to make a small stipend or to “Clean For a Cause”, dedicating efforts and stipend to another cause. In all groups, there is always a need for more volunteers of all ages and talents. Younger people learn from older folks and the cycle will repeat itself if the organization is to remain sustainable.
Many books and papers have been written on the benefits of volunteerism. There are obvious physical health effects to being active, engaged, possibly outdoors and moving around to the best of one’s ability. We are finding more and more that the mental benefits are equally as important; social interaction, a feeling of accomplishment, personal satisfaction, pride in community and a means of expressing positivity, fairness and good will. Those are some good, natural juices that activate the brain when a volunteer effort is made. Reach out around your community and find your volunteering niche!
