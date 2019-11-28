GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Seashore Gardens Living Center is looking for local residents who are available to volunteer a few hours on Christmas Day so that employees may be with their families for the holiday. Volunteers of all ages are welcome, as residents especially enjoy the interaction with children, teens and college-age visitors.
Known as the Lowell & Bella Gluck Holiday Day of Service, this heartfelt tradition was begun more than 30 years ago by the late Lowell Gluck, who was president of Beth El Synagogue in Margate. Since then, people of all faiths and all ages have traditionally participated. The Christmas Day volunteer tradition is one of many intergenerational programs at Seashore Gardens.
Volunteers will fill various positions throughout the center, from receptionist to working in food service, maintenance, transporting patients or assisting in entertainment such as arts, crafts and bingo, as well as socializing with the residents. Shifts are available during the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25. If you’re interested in volunteering, contact Missy Rundio at rundiom@seashoregardens.org.
The Seashore Gardens Living Center is at 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.