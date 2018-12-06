Volunteers needed on Christmas Day at Seashore Gardens Living Center

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Seashore Gardens Living Center is looking for local residents who are available to volunteer a few hours on Christmas Day so that regular employees may be with their families for the holiday.
This heartfelt tradition was begun more than 30 years ago by the late Lowell Gluck, who was president of Beth El Synagogue in Margate. Since then, people of all faiths and all ages have traditionally participated.
Volunteers will fill various positions throughout the center, from receptionist to working in food service, maintenance, transporting patients or assisting in entertainment such as arts, crafts and bingo, as well as socializing with the residents. Shifts are available during the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25. If you’re interested in volunteering, contact Missy Rundio at rundiom@seashoregardens.org.
The Seashore Gardens Living Center is at 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road.
The Simon & Sylvia Zisman Seashore Gardens Living Center is a nonprofit home for the aged, guided by Jewish tradition, law and charity, dedicated to enriching the quality of life for its residents.
The 125,000 square foot senior Living Center features a continuum of services which include assisted living, short and long term nursing care, Alzheimer’s care, respite care and full rehabilitation services all under one roof.