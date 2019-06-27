Women’s group hosts Juneteenth celebration
Epoch Creations women’s group held its annual Juneteenth event Saturday at Pine Needle Park in the South Egg Harbor section of Galloway Township. The festivities included food, singers, dancers and family-friendly activities. There was also be a series of speakers from local churches and schools who discussed this year’s theme of “Black Migration.” In attendance was was Beverly Blann, one of two surviving original members of the South Egg Harbor Women’s Club.
Photos by Julia Rambough