A Classic Holiday Caroling For The Oaks Of Weymouth Community

Mays Landing — The Oaks of Weymouth Community enjoyed an evening of Christmas Caroling on Monday, Dec. 10.
Weymouth Township School Choir performed various holiday musical classics under the direction of Wayne Netherby, Weymouth Township School District Music Director. Neighbors and friends gathered at the Clubhouse to enjoy the evening as we entered into the festive season. Residents were toe-tapping and singing along with the student performers.
The Oaks of Weymouth appreciates all the participants in this second annual holiday caroling event.