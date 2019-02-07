ACSSSD Art Teacher's awards

Lisa Confora, of Collingswood, an art teacher at Atlantic County Special Services School in Mays Landing, recently received two honorable art awards from the school.
The first award is the Anthony Guadadiello Service Award, given by the Executive Board of Art Educators of New Jersey to show appreciation to those individuals who have contributed their services in an exemplary manner to the Art Educators of New Jersey and to the goals espoused for the profession.
The second award, CFAE Award of Excellence, is given to members who are being honored for their service and dedication to Youth Art Month. The Council for Art Education (CFAE) administers Youth Art Month. Youth Art Month encourages support for quality school art programs, and promotes art material safety.