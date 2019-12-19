HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Mays Landing branch of the Atlantic County Library System held a popular adult craft event Wednesday, Nov. 20.
The successful night of crafting fun was attended by 30 patrons, who came out to make festive holiday gift tags and cards. They also crafted small tree ornaments from red and green buttons to attach to the gift tag. Hand-stamping the tags, participants were able to create custom holiday gifts of their own design.
The free program was sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
The Mays Landing branch of the Atlantic County Library System is at 40 Farragut Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-625-2776. Visit the Atlantic County Library System online at AtlanticLibrary.org.
