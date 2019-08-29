MAYS LANDING — The local branch of the Atlantic County Library System held an adult crafting night Wednesday, July 31, to create a candle holder with a beach theme.
Attendees were pleased to make their seashell and sand wine glass candle holders perfect for summer decor!
The free program was sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
Register for the fun on Wednesday, Sept. 11, when participants can gather for the next adult craft night at the library, 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Come create a candy treat bowl just in time for Halloween.
The Mays Landing library branch is at 40 Farragut Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-625-2776.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.