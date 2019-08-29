MAYS LANDING — The local branch of the Atlantic County Library System held an adult crafting night Wednesday, July 31, to create a candle holder with a beach theme.

Attendees were pleased to make their seashell and sand wine glass candle holders perfect for summer decor!

The free program was sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.

Register for the fun on Wednesday, Sept. 11, when participants can gather for the next adult craft night at the library, 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Come create a candy treat bowl just in time for Halloween.

The Mays Landing library branch is at 40 Farragut Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-625-2776.

Tags

Load comments