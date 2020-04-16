HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Earth Angels for Dementia was originally founded to help those suffering from dementia and their families. However, the recent COVID-19 epidemic has changed the focus of the organization.
Last week volunteers associated with the organization distributed 375 Easter baskets to health care workers, first responders and law enforcement members with candy originally destined for the Atlantic City casinos closed by the COVID-19 virus. An additional 150 baskets were distributed to the Atlantic City Girls and Boys Clubs, the Methodist Church Food Pantry and caregivers of those impacted by dementia.
Earth Angels was able to purchase the baskets from a distributor, Boardwalk Peanuts of Egg Harbor Township, that had overstock from a shipment meant for now-shuttered casinos. This purchase allowed for Boardwalk Peanuts to keep employees working, something very important to the program.
While the organization assists those on the front lines, it also helps small businesses like Boardwalk Peanuts, who up to last week did not know how they could salvage the huge shipment of Easter candy ordered for the casinos months ago.
“Thanks to Governor Murphy’s mention of Earth Angels for Dementia in his COVID-19 press briefing last week that generated donations, and the help of our sponsors, Rotary Club of Mays Landing, the Merchants Association of Mays Landing, and Angelic Health, we were able to make hundreds of kids happy all over South Jersey,” organization founder Cheryl Caliri said. “Even COVID-19 can’t stop the Easter Bunny!”
On Friday, April 10, members of the Hamilton Township Police Department arrived at the headquarters of Earth Angels for Dementia to pick up 125 Easter baskets for distribution to the children of the members of the township’s first responders.
“We want to thank Cheryl and her wonderful staff of volunteers, Lt. Nicole Nelson said. “Cheryl’s organization has gone out of their way to help those on the front line. Her generous donations have not only supported our police department but have also supported many businesses and residents within the township. Her special gestures such as providing us with meals and hand-made Easter baskets for our children ensure that we can focus all our attention on keeping our residents safe and healthy during these strenuous times. We look forward to continuing to work with Cheryl and her staff and can’t thank her enough for all her generosity.”
“Cheryl is just an unbelievable caring person and a true asset to this community and it’s residents,” Chief Gregory Ciambrone added.
