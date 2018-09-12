HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — While intermittent showers may have decreased the number of spectators, it did nothing to dampen the spirits of the 20 boat captains and their crews who sailed down the Great Egg Harbor River on their comically themed vessels Saturday evening during the annual Night of Lights, sponsored by the Mays Landing Yacht Club.
In addition to the boats, homeowners along the river decorated their docks for the occasion. The participating boats were eligible for three awards, and an award was also available for the best decorated dock.
Following the sailing, the boat crews and dock owners gathered at Merrill’s Inn in Belcoville to enjoy refreshments and collect awards.
Bill and Diane Egan, homeowners on Riverside Drive in Belcoville, captured the award for best-decorated dock. Joe and Sherri Maneri earned first place for their Smurf-themed boat. Richard Materio’s “Italian Redneck Gun Club” boat earned second place, while a pirate-themed boat garnered third place for Jeanette Scott.