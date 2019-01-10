Art Schenker retains mayor’s seat in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Incumbents Rodney Guishard and Art Schenker were sworn-in for three year-terms at the Hamilton Township Committee’s reorganization meeting Monday, Jan. 7.
Immediately following, Schenker was unanimously chosen by his fellow committee members to serve his second consecutive year as mayor.
Following Schenker’s selection, fellow Republican Committeeman Roger Silva was chosen to again serve as the deputy mayor. Silva is currently serving his twelfth year on committee and has served as mayor five times.
Robert Sandman was again selected to serve as solicitor for 2019 while Randolph Lafferty was reappointed alternate solicitor.
Steve Filippone of Engineering Design Associates was reappointed as township engineer with Kevin Dixon again selected as the alternate engineer and as the township’s traffic engineer.
Leon Costello of Ford, Scott Associates was selected to serve as township auditor, Carl Tripician was appointed as municipal court prosecutor and Frank Lentz retains his position as municipal court public defender.
All those appointments were unanimous. In the only contested appointment, Glenn Insurance was appointed the risk management consultant by a three to two vote along party lines. The Republicans currently hold a 3-2 majority on the governing body.
Democratic Committeewoman Judy Link felt that she and Guishard should have had more say in the selection of the professionals and members of township boards. “We came within 14 votes of gaining the majority in the election,” she said. “The appointments should be made in a more bi-partisan manner.”
Schenker defended the appointments, stating that all were qualified and dedicated to serving the township residents.