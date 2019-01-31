Atlantic Cape faculty holds Day of Service to honor King

MAYS LANDING — On Jan. 18, the Atlantic Cape Community College faculty joined the nation in celebrating the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and dedicated a day of service in his honor.
“Today we answer Dr. King’s call to serve and are making a difference in the lives of Atlantic and Cape May County residents,” said Lynette Ingram, the chair of the Diversity & Equity Committee. “Volunteer service is a powerful tool that unites us around a common purpose and builds strong communities. We are putting the core values of Atlantic Cape into action.” The Diversity & Equity Committee, a group of faculty members whose mission is to foster civic engagement, was proud to have been asked to spearhead the initiative.
Atlantic Cape offered a variety of project options for volunteers, such as assembling food baskets, sorting donations, organizing supplies, assisting with animal adoptions and serving lunch. The volunteer locations were the Community FoodBank of New Jersey and Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Egg Harbor Township, the Pet Valu Adoption Event in Cape May Court House, and Sister Jean’s Soup Kitchen and the Marie Adelaide Center in Atlantic City.