Atlantic City Race Course Entrance 

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
The display of flowers that would decorate the front of the Atlantic City Race Course in Hamilton Township were designed by Bill Garwood, owner of Cedar Bridge Nurseries in the Bargaintown section of Egg Harbor Township. About 65,000 plants were used to create these designs each season. Garwood began designing these displays in 1946 when the race course opened. The project would take many months of planning. Red, yellow and pink alternanthera, red and yellow achyranthes, purple queen and yellow coleus, were some of the flowers that created the horses and other designs. Unfortunately, the race course is no longer used.
Upcoming Events
At 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, in the large auditorium of the Egg Harbor Township Community Center, 5045 English Creek Road, the historical society will host Journey Through Time in Egg Harbor Township, a Then-and-Now slide-show presentation by authors June Sheridan and Lynn Wood.
Adult admission will be a $2.00 donation; students and Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society members will be admitted free. Light refreshments will be provided.
The signed book will be available to purchase, with proceeds benefiting the historical society museum and library.
You can find the group on Facebook at Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum
Hours for the museum are Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 9 to 11 p.m.
