Atlantic County library events

JELLY BEAN COUNTING CONTEST
Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing will hold a jelly-bean-counting contest for ages 4-12 from April 1-17 during branch hours. Guess the number of candies in the jar and win the jar! The winner will be chosen on Wednesday, April 17. Please advise staff of any food aller- gies.The program is sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
MAGNETIC POETRY
Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing invites all to unleash their inner poet by adding to the community poetry board April 1 - 30 during regular branch hours. Please find the makings for magnetic poetry located at the circulation desk.
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY
Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing welcomes little ones between the ages of 6-36 months for the branch’s young storytime activity, called PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY, on Saturdays, April 6 and May 4 at 10:30 am.There is also a weekday program every Wednesday, April 10-May 29 at 10 am for the same age group. Registration is requested for any session.
Come enjoy stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, fingerplays and more with your child, designed to develop early literacy skills.
COLORING CRAFTERNOON
Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing will offer adult coloring on Saturdays, April 6 - May 25 from 2-4 pm. Enjoy a relaxing afternoon coloring at the library. All materials are provided.
MAKE AND TAKE BOOKMARKS
Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing provides make-and-take bookmarks dur- ing regular branch hours Monday, April 8-Saturday, April 13 for children and teens. Stop by the circulation desk to get a kit to make your own bookmark.The free program is sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
NATIONAL LIBRARY WEEK HIDE AND SEEK
Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing will host a special children’s event to cel- ebrate National Library Week during regular branch hours Monday, April 8-Saturday, April 13. The staff have hidden an object (or two!) in the Children's Section. Come take a look and win a yummy treat. Please advise of any food allergies.The program is sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
MAXIMIZING YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY
Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing will host a Social Security benefits pres- entation on Tuesday, April 9 from 6-8 pm.The free seminar by Marc Catona, president of the Society for Financial Awareness, is open to adults, and registration is requested. Come learn about the decisions involved, how to determine the optimum time to file, and begin drawing your benefits.
STORYTIMES
Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing invites all children ages 3 1/2-5 to the MORNING PRESCHOOL STORYTIME held Mondays, April 8, 15 and 22 at 10:30 am. There is also an AFTERNOON PRESCHOOL STORYTIME program every Tuesday for the same age group April 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 1:30 pm. Registration for either program is requested. Come join us for fun stories and a simple craft designed to develop early literacy skills.
TEEN SEALS
Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing will hold a teen SEALS meeting on Tuesday, April 9 at 6:30 pm. Come share your favorite books, make suggestions for future events, and help make the library yours! Join us for good company and tasty snacks. Please advise staff of any food allergies.The event is sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
RECYCLED BIRD FEEDER CRAFT
Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing will host a children’s craft program on Wednesday, April 10 at 6 pm for ages 6- 12. Registration is requested. Come make a snazzy bird feeder using recycled materials.The event is sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
SECOND-THURSDAY BOOK CLUB
Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing invites adults to a book club on Thursday, April 11 at 10:30 am. Registration for the event is requested.The branch’s book club selections will keep you coming back for more.You read the books, we provide the snacks. Please advise the library staff of any food allergies.
YOGA FOR LIFE
Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing offers teens and adults “Yoga for Life” on Saturdays, April 13 and 27 and 23 at 9:45 am. Registration and a $5 fee are required for any session. Participants should wear loose, comfortable clothing and bring a towel or mat. Please do not eat three hours before the class. Certified instructor Janet Hahn leads the program.
LEGO CLUB
Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing will host a LEGO club on Saturday, April 13 at 11 am.The group is suggested for ages 5 and up. Come meet up with other LEGO enthusiasts and build your own LEGO creations.
FURRY BUDDIES
The Furry Buddies program is scheduled to visit the Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing to help kids with reading on Tuesday, April 16 at 6:30 pm.The free pro- gram welcomes children ages 6 to 14.The therapy dogs, Cody, Erin and Freedom, love sharing stories with children. Learn about the benefits of reading aloud to a therapy dog.
ADULT CRAFT: RECYCLED BIRD FEEDER HOUSE
Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing will hold an adult crafting night on Wednesday, April 17 at 6:30 pm. Registration for the free program is requested. Come make a birdhouse using recycled materials.The event is sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
TUESDAY NIGHT AT THE MOVIES
Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing hosts a family movie night on Tuesday,
April 23 at 6 pm. All ages are welcome to a 2018 movie about an adult Christopher Robin’s reunion with his old childhood pal,Winnie-the-Pooh, and friends.The film is rated PG. Snacks will be served; please advise the library of any food allergies.The event is sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
MATH SAT PREP TIPS AND HACKS
Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing offers Math SAT Prep Tips and Hacks for teens on Saturday, April 27 at 1 pm. Registration is requested. Come out to improve your math SAT/ACT scores! Let trained math tutor Jared Sawyer teach you the tips and tricks you need to succeed for you best test results yet.
TEEN MOVIE NIGHT
Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing hosts a teen movie night on Tuesday, April 30 at 5 pm.Teens and tweens are welcome to the 2018 fantasy film about the adventures of Magizoologist Newt Scamander and a more divided wizarding world. Registration is requested. The film is rated PG-13. Pizza will be served; please advise the library of any food allergies.The event is sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing is located at 40 Farragut Avenue and may be reached by calling 609-625-2776.