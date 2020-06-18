HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Attorney Stuart Alterman, along with his client Hamilton Township Police Officer Donald Bucci, sat in the courtroom at the Hamilton Township Hall on Monday, June 15 expecting to plead for his client who was listed on the agenda for the Hamilton Township Committee meeting to be terminated. Instead, Alterman had to make his plea from outside the building.
The meeting, as was the same for the past three months, took place virtually on Zoom. Due to the governor’s executive order, the meetings have been limited to members of the governing body, Township Administrator Arch Liston, Solicitor Robert Sandman and Township Clerk Rita Martino. All others have had the opportunity to watch the meetings online or by phone.
“We had a situation earlier where the attorney and his client appeared in the courtroom before the meeting,” Sandman said. “I was asked by the mayor and administrator if they should be allowed to be present.”
“This would not be appropriate as everyone else is excluded. It would be an equal protection and due process violation and perhaps a violation of the Open Public Meetings Act. Thus, they were escorted out of the room by the police.”
Alterman disagreed.
“Not being able to stand in the courtroom and being a part of the hearing is a violation of my client’s rights,” he said. “I had asked if the meeting would be held remotely and did not receive a response. Had I known it would be on Zoom I would have been prepared at my desk with my client alongside.”
“This is not an appropriate way to conduct business especially during a time when people are openly protesting that government act in an appropriate and transparent manner.”
“Your client has the opportunity speak by phone,” Sandman said. “Does he choose to do so?”
“We don’t care to do so by standing at the curb,” Alterman said. “Instead we will seek all appropriate remedies in court.”
“That is your right,” Sandman said.
Township resident and former mayor Bruce Strigh disagreed with the process.
“This was listed as a late agenda item that I received at 3:12 p.m. today,” he said. “The 48-hour notice requirement was not adhered to. Why could this not wait? It shows a lack of transparency.”
Sandman advised committee members not to comment due to the attorney’s threat of litigation.
The governing body then voted unanimously to terminate Bucci. Due to personnel reasons, the cause for his dismissal was not disclosed.
