The Current of Mays Landing & Township of Hamilton

Author and illustrator Michael Dooling visits Hess School

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A few times each year the George Hess Education Complex library staff invites authors of children’s books to visit the school. Each time, a contest is held in which winning students are invited to share lunch with the author.

Author and illustrator Michael Dooling, a resident of Audubon in Camden County, was the invited guest for the most recent presentation Friday, Feb. 1. Prior to his visit students read his most recent book, “The Great Horse-Less Carriage Race” and were then asked to voluntarily design their own horseless carriages. Sixty-six fourth- and fifth-grade students submitted entries, with twenty gaining the opportunity to join Dooling for lunch.

Prior to lunch, Dooling spoke in the school’s auditorium about the book and discussed his career. He then signed bookmarks for all the students.

The victorious students then joined him for a pizza and salad lunch at tables where their winning creations were placed before them. “I’ve never seen anything so well done,” Dooling said. “I am so impressed with the amount of effort.

Librarian Rachel Husta helped to organize the visit and contest. “Michael Dooling's visit to our school was a great success,” she said. “The students were transfixed during his assemblies as he spoke about the process of creating illustrations for his beautiful books. He encouraged students to find what they love to do and not be afraid to make mistakes. He had lunch with our contest winners, dessert with our fifth-grade library helpers and took the time to sign many autographs.”

Dooling visits about fifty schools each year throughout the country. He has been selected to the Top Ten List of Great Author Visits by the Pennsylvania School Library Association. He speaks to all grades and has a book for every grade level including kindergarten.

