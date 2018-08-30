Eight members of Absegami High School’s Interact Club teamed with ShopRite to raise funds for various charitable organizations by participating in the Village Supermarket’s Bagging for Charity program on Sunday, Aug. 26.
Interactors not only got to practice their bagging skills and raise more than $700 for their annual charity contributions, they also got to make friends with community members and spread awareness of their club’s efforts.
“At first I thought bagging items for customers was going to be overwhelming, but it turned out easier than I expected,” said Interact Vice President Yvonne Tran. "The friendly and helpful employees made this fundraiser a great experience.”
“It was a nice experience and a great opportunity to spread awareness about our club and what we do,” said Interact Recording Secretary Lilynn Custodio. “It was also nice to meet people in our community.”
Interact is Rotary International's service club for young people 12 to 18. For more information about Rotary District 7640, see rotarydistrict7640.org.