HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — An original beat-boxing composition earned 20-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident Michael Bay the $1,500 grand prize in the finals of Hamilton Mall’s Got Talent on Aug. 30.
The competition featured performances by the top three winners of the five weekly competitions that began July 26.
Richard Lacuzio, 26, of Sicklerville, Camden County, won the $700 second-place award for his performance of Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come,” while 16-year-old Raylee Oswald, of Swedesboro, Gloucester County, came in third, earning $300, for performing her original song “Music Box.”
Bay, who is in the process of moving to Florida, is a 2016 graduate of Egg Harbor Township High School. He said he plans to continue beat-boxing and hopes to make it a career. He plans to apply his winnings toward purchasing a car.
A highlight of the evening was a performance by last year’s winner, Lizz Sooy, of Millville. Sooy released her first album earlier this year and says another is on the way. She has also appeared in numerous videos and commercials.
The 22-year-old, who graduated with a degree in musical theater from Rider University earlier this year, plans to move to New York and then to either Nashville or Austin to continue her career.
Producer Alex Glover of Center Stage Entertainment praised the evening’s performers and said the judging was extremely difficult.
“I’ve been doing this a long time,” he said. “This is as close as I have ever seen.”