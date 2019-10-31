The George L. Hess Educational Complex will host a Follett Book Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, Nov. 11 through 15. Funds raised will help purchase books for the Hess School Library and classroom libraries. Families, faculty, and the community are invited to attend.
The Follett Book Fair will feature a special Family Night on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 3:45 to 7:30 p.m. Free refreshments will be provided by the Hamilton Township Education Association. There will also be a drawing to win one of two baskets of books and other prizes valued at $100 each. Each person who attends will receive one ticket to be entered into the drawing. For each book purchased, another raffle ticket will be given. One winner from grades 2/3 and one winner from grades 4/5 will be announced on Thursday morning.
The George L. Hess Educational Complex is located at 700 Babcock Road, Mays Landing. For more information, go to Hess.HamiltonSchools.org.
