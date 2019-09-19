HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Thanks to the generosity of Burlington, Hamilton Township’s newest retail establishment, educators in the Joseph Shaner School in Mays Landing will be able to share proceeds from a $10,000 check donated by store representatives.
Store Manager Lindsay Mack and Sales Floor Supervisor April Wiggins visited the school on Monday, Sept. 16 to present the check to Principal Dan Cartwright in front of 650 pre-school through first grade students and their teachers. Their Burlington store officially opened in Consumer Square on Friday, Sept. 13.
“We just opened our brand-new store and we are very excited,” Mack said. “Everyone has been so welcoming. So, what better way to give back to the community than to make a donation to this school.”
Preschool Master Teacher Laurie Derringer explained how the educators would benefit.
“Each teacher will be assigned a code through the Adopt a Classroom website,” she said. “Each certified staff member will get about $175 to spend on school supplies from a variety of online retailers.”
First grade teacher Cindy Bahgat already has her priorities.
“I need three-ring binders for our science and social studies projects,” she said. “I would also like to get some supplies for group science activities.”
Cartwright expressed his appreciation for the gift.
“We are thrilled to be the recipients of the Adopt a Classroom donation from Burlington,” he said. “We have so many amazing people here in the Hamilton Township community and it's exciting to see Burlington become a part of it. Their generous donation has been met with great appreciation by our staff and students. Thank you to the Burlington team for partnering with our school.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.