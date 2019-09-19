091919_ham_burlington

As Joseph Shaner School Principal Dan Cartwright and Burlington Sales Floor Supervisor and Store Manager Lindsay Mack stand with the check, Preschool Master Teacher Laurie Derringer explains how the educators will benefit from the grant.

 Charlie Pritchard photo

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Thanks to the generosity of Burlington, Hamilton Township’s newest retail establishment, educators in the Joseph Shaner School in Mays Landing will be able to share proceeds from a $10,000 check donated by store representatives.

Store Manager Lindsay Mack and Sales Floor Supervisor April Wiggins visited the school on Monday, Sept. 16 to present the check to Principal Dan Cartwright in front of 650 pre-school through first grade students and their teachers. Their Burlington store officially opened in Consumer Square on Friday, Sept. 13.

“We just opened our brand-new store and we are very excited,” Mack said. “Everyone has been so welcoming. So, what better way to give back to the community than to make a donation to this school.”

Preschool Master Teacher Laurie Derringer explained how the educators would benefit.

“Each teacher will be assigned a code through the Adopt a Classroom website,” she said. “Each certified staff member will get about $175 to spend on school supplies from a variety of online retailers.”

First grade teacher Cindy Bahgat already has her priorities.

“I need three-ring binders for our science and social studies projects,” she said. “I would also like to get some supplies for group science activities.”

Cartwright expressed his appreciation for the gift.

“We are thrilled to be the recipients of the Adopt a Classroom donation from Burlington,” he said. “We have so many amazing people here in the Hamilton Township community and it's exciting to see Burlington become a part of it. Their generous donation has been met with great appreciation by our staff and students. Thank you to the Burlington team for partnering with our school.”

