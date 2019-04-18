Caliber Collision, Abra Auto Body hold food drive

PLEASANTVILLE — Millions of kids run on empty during the summer without access to school lunches. Caliber Collision and Abra Auto Body Repair of America locations throughout Atlantic and Cape May counties have teamed up to launch the eighth annual Rhythm Restoration Food Drive.
Starting now through May 10, the food drive intends to help ensure kids can fill up their tanks and enjoy their summer vacation. All cash and food donations collected will be donated to the Food Bank of South Jersey to help keep its shelves stocked during summer months when demand from children and their families is highest.
Thousands of teammates at Caliber Collision and Abra Auto Body Repair of America across the country have committed to a goal to collect five million meals nationwide. More than 85 food banks will benefit from the joint annual food drive efforts. Combined, Caliber Collision and Abra Auto Body Repair of America have more than 1,000 locations in 37 states.
“We’re asking our local communities to help us fill local food banks and kids’ tanks, so they do not spend the summer running on empty,” said Steve Grimshaw, chief executive officer. “Our purpose is to restore the rhythm of your life for our customers, teammates, clients and the communities we serve. We are equally committed to help restore the rhythm of regular meals for at-risk children over the summer.”
Collection centers for cash and food donations are at any Caliber Collision or Abra Auto Body Repair of America location in Pleasantville, Mays Landing and Marmora. Online cash donations can also be made at FoodDriveDonations.com.
For the nearest drop off location, see CaliberCollision.com or AbraAuto.com.