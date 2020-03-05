HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — CarMax, America’s largest used car retailer, is considering opening a new facility on the Black Horse Pike in Hamilton Township. It began that process at the Monday, March 2, Township Committee meeting, where it sought approval to move forward with a redevelopment plan.
Attorney Kevin Diduch of the firm of Maley Givens told the governing body that its commitment to create a mechanism for redevelopment last year led to the company’s decision to move forward.
“This is a testament to the township’s commitment to redevelopment,” Diduch said.
Diduch referred to an ordinance passed by the township last August that provided tax exemptions and abatement opportunities townshipwide. The purpose of that ordinance was to promote the improvement, rehabilitation and or construction of residential dwellings, multiple dwellings, commercial structures, industrial structures and mixed-use structures within designated rehabilitation areas of the township.
The governing body unanimously agreed to introduce an ordinance to move forward with a redevelopment plan for the site. It will now be forwarded to the township Planning Board for its approval. If the board agrees, it will return to the governing body for a public hearing at its April 6 meeting.
“This is a $10 million investment by the company,” Mayor Art Schenker said. “It will also employ about 25 workers.”
The proposed site is on the northside of the Black Horse Pike across from McKee Avenue.
Also at the meeting, a contract was awarded to Arawak Paving Co. in the amount of $246,800 to pave Cantillon Boulevard in the Hamilton Business Park from Atlantic Avenue to Oakwood Boulevard. The majority of the funding for the project comes from a $225,000 allocation from the state Department of Transportation’s fiscal year 2018 Local Freight Impact Fund Program.
Atlantic Avenue, also in the business park, is planned to be paved from the Atlantic County Justice Facility to the U.S. Post Office in the spring.
Township Administrator Arch Liston also announced that the 2020 budget will be introduced at the March 16 meeting and that he expects the budget to include no increase in the municipal tax rate.
