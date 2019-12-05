Cedar Creek senior Ray Hackney recently attended the World Food Prize Global Youth Institute from Oct. 16-19 in Des Moines, Iowa, along with top high school students in the country and around the world selected to discuss the world's hunger and food security issues.
This year marked the 25th anniversary of this prestigious youth education program welcoming over 460 students and teachers from 26 U.S. states/territories and 10 countries. Ray competed at Rutgers for the opportunity to attend, besting 150 other students from New Jersey.
In order to be considered for participation, students identify a country of interest and research a topic affecting the global food system, then propose an evidence-based solution to improve the lives of families living within the country. Students presented original research papers and participated in roundtable discussions with leading experts in agricultural industries, technological innovation and international policy. Ray was offered scholarship money from Iowa and an opportunity to apply for a Wallace-Carver USAD internship. Cedar Creek teacher Lisa Martinelli also attended the event.
