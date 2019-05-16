Comcast Cares Day at the Funny Farm

Take me to the Funny Farm
This was our first time partnering with Funny Farm Animal Sanctuary on Comcast Cares Day on Saturday, May 4. We were thrilled to help spruce up the facilities to provide a better environment for the animals. Comcast employees and their families helped with general cleanup of the property and did small repairs and painting.
The Funny Farm Rescue Animal Sanctuary is a nonprofit committed to the well-being of abused and abandoned animals. Funny Farm provides food, shelter, medical care, compassion and love to these animals for the rest of their natural lives in a permanent, safe and healthy environment.