HAMILTON TOWNSHIP – Representatives from Atlantic County Government, County Engineer Mark Shourds and Director of Regional Planning and Development John Peterson, addressed the Hamilton Township Committee at its Monday, July 15 meeting to discuss two bridge projects that will have significant impact on the township.
The first project, currently underway, involves the Underhill Park Bridge on Old Egg Harbor Road. According to Shourds, the project was delayed due to in-water restrictions and a request by the township to delay the construction until after a baseball tournament took place at the fields at Underhill Park.
The closure means that residents, visitors or deliveries going to homes in the Cloverleaf section of the township or Woods Landing development will have to access the area from Route 50. Access to the fields at Underhill Park, as well as the Hamilton Township Municipalities plant and a few homes on Old Egg Harbor Road, will only be accessible from Route 40.
“The project should take about six weeks,” Shourds said. “The road should be open in time for the start of school.”
The second project, the replacement of the Mill Street Bridge, will have a much larger impact on residents and visitors traveling through the township.
“We expect the project to start on October 1 and last for about two years,” Shourds said. “We received the final sealed plans this week and are ready to go to bid.”
“This is a $6 million project that is state funded.”
The first step in the process will be to build a new bridge on the dam side of the current bridge to relocate the numerous utilities that are on the bridge. Once that is built the old bridge can be demolished and the new one constructed.
David King, the Virtual Master of Unity Lodge 96 expressed concern about the effects of the vibrations from piledriving to the 150-year-old building. “We will have vibration sensors attached to the buildings in that area,” Shourds said. “Obviously your building is one that will be monitored closely.”
Mays Landing Merchants Association President Dan Snodgrass expressed concern for the businesses located in the area. “Whatever you can do to help would be great,” he said.
Peterson said that an extensive public relations campaign from the county as well as signage will help to alleviate the situation.
Another concern is the annual Halloween Parade that organizes in the streets and parking lots south of the bridge and subsequently crosses the bridge. Shourds said that if the start date for the construction gets delayed a bit it could possibly be pushed back a little further in order to allow the parade to proceed as planned.
Deputy Mayor Roger Silva expressed concern about the effects on the emergency services. “They have to begin planning for the closure,” he said.
“County Emergency Management will meet with your emergency services personnel and the school bus companies to plan for all contingencies,” Peterson said.
Mays Landing Fire Department Chief Lou DiMartine said he has been discussing the matter with the mayor. The department’s building is located a block south of the bridge.
“We are trying to find an enclosed spot to house one of our trucks on the other side of the bridge to help with response times,” he said.
DiMartine is primarily concerned about department members being able to reach the trucks quickly. “Traffic is going to be a mess,” he said. “Drivers move over when they see an emergency vehicle but that won’t help our members who are trying to get to the building in their own vehicles.”
Barbarito and Beyers Preschool is also located a block from the bridge. Dr. Bill Beyers, a former township committeeman and a current candidate for that office this November, does not expect the bridge closing to affect his business. “I’m sure the parents will quickly discover the best route to our building,” he said.
“On the bright side, this should enhance redevelopment in the township. If any unforeseen problems arise, I’m sure there would be cooperation among all the entities to resolve the problem.”