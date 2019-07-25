Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing hosted a children's craft program on Wednesday, July 17 to create glow-in-the-dark moon and stars rocks.
The kids made some cool glow-in-the-dark decorations to light up the night, as part of this summer's 2019 theme, "A Universe of Stories." They had fun creating moons, stars, and rocks to decorate their rooms. The event was sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation, which supports library programming.
Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing is located at 40 Farragut Avenue and may be reached by calling 609-625-2776.