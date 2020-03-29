HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — In celebration of Youth Arts Month, the William Davies Middle School Art Department is holding its annual Student Art Exhibition at the Mays Landing branch of the Atlantic County Library. The exhibit opened March 1 and will resume once the library reopens from the current mandatory shutdown. Visitors are invited to experience the creativity and talent of the sixth- through eighth-grade students of the school.
A reception was held at the library on Wednesday, March 11 with several student artists, their families, teachers, and administrators in attendance. It was sponsored by the Hamilton Township Education Association PRIDE, which provided refreshments and supplies for the exhibition.
