December events at the Mays Landing library branch

Atlantic County Library System Mays Landing branch has a variety of events scheduled through the rest of the month.
The Mays Landing library is at 40 Farragut Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-625-2776.
This months events:
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME
The Atlantic County Library System Mays Landing branch invites all children ages 3½ to 5 to preschool storytime 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10. Registration for the free program is requested. Come join us for fun stories and a simple craft designed to develop early literacy skills.
FURRY BUDDIES
The Furry Buddies program is scheduled to visit the Mays Landing library branch to help kids with reading 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18. The free program welcomes children ages 6 to 14. The therapy dogs, Cody, Erin and Freedom, love sharing stories with children. Learn about the benefits of reading aloud to a therapy dog.
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY
The Mays Landing branch will host Play Date at the Library 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12. The program is geared toward little ones between the ages of 6 months and 3 years. Registration is requested for any session. Come enjoy stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, fingerplays and more with your child, designed to develop early literacy skills.
TODDLER YOGA
The library will offer a Toddler Yoga program for ages 1 to 5 at 10 a.m. Thursdays, Dec. 13 and 20. Registration is requested. Please bring your own mat and/or towel. Bond with your child as certified children's yoga instructor Paige Vaccaro guides you through relaxing stretches and playful exercises. The events are sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
YOGA FOR LIFE
The library will offer teens and adults Yoga for Life at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays, Dec. 8 and 22. Registration and a $5 fee are required for any session. Participants should wear loose, comfortable clothing and bring a towel or mat. Please do not eat three hours before the class. Janet Hahn leads the program.
MINDFULNESS MEDITATION
The library invites adults to attend a mindfulness meditation program 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Dec. 8 and 22. The events are presented by trained yoga instructor Linda Schwartz. Registration is requested. Learn mindfulness practices to live life fully engaged, without worrying about tomorrow or reacting to an imagined future.
PAJAMA STORY NIGHT
The library invites all to join Grandfather Joe in their PJs at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11. The evening of fun will feature festive tales, a holiday singalong and yummy holiday treats to enjoy. Please advise the library of any food allergies. The program is sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
ADULT HOLIDAY CRAFT
The library will hold an adult crafting event for the holidays on Wednesday, December 12 at 6:30 pm. Registration is requested. Come make a fes- tive holiday-themed craft and spread some joy this season.The program is sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
SECOND THURSDAY BOOK CLUB
The library invites adults to a book club 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13. Registration for the event is requested. The branch’s book club selections will keep you coming back for more. You read the books, we provide the snacks. Please advise the library staff of any food allergies.
PILATES
The library invites adults and teens to attend pilates 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. Registration and a $5 fee are required for each session. The program is presented by certified instructor Kristina Carr. Pilates is a balanced blend of strength and flexibility training that improves posture, reduces stress, and creates long, lean muscles.
WHAT DO YOU KNOW ABOUT KWANZAA?
The library welcomes all to a Kwanzaa holiday event 6 p.mm. Wednesday, Dec. 19. Come learn the meaning of Kwanzaa and the seven symbols of this holiday. The event will feature the holiday’s history as well as special recipes that can be prepared for the celebration. Snacks served. Please advise the staff of any food allergies. The program is sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.