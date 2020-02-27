HAMIILTON TOWNSHIP — Each year, Education Week Magazine identifies some of the nation’s most exceptional school district leaders in its Leaders to Learn From report. This year’s list includes Hamilton Township Schools Special Projects Supervisor Jeff Wellington.
Wellington, a resident of Manahawkin, has served in the educational field for 28 years as a special education teacher, school counselor, psychologist and mental health counselor. He was nominated for the recognition by Marylynn Stecher, Hamilton Township’s supervisor of special education and child-study teams.
“I was ready to nominate her, but she beat me to it,” Wellington said. “We collaborate on many of our projects.”
From his time counseling students dealing with chronic stress to his firsthand knowledge of the struggles that many early-career teachers face, the roles have prepared Wellington for the challenges of his current job, helping students and school employees address their mental health needs.
Wellington tapped into that humanity and experience to steer the school system through trying times after a series of student deaths rocked the school community.
Starting in August 2014, three students, a 10-year-old and two 12-year-olds, died by suicide in an 18-month span. At least two former district students also died by suicide during that same period.
Around that same time, Frank Vogel was hired as the district’s new superintendent. One of his first projects was to institute a mental health initiative. Wellington was appointed to oversee that initiative.
“We could not handle losing another child,” school board Vice President Amy Hassa said. “Jeff’s task was to keep kids alive.”
In the years since, Wellington has led the development of a district-wide suicide risk-assessment protocol and social-emotional-learning curriculum and persuaded the district to hire more staff trained to assess and assist students dealing with mental-health concerns.
He has also forged partnerships with mental-health professionals to foster understanding of how mental illness and adverse childhood experiences, such as poverty, stress or abuse, affect children. The focus on mental health and suicide remains a heavy, but necessary, load to bear.
“It’s something that’s difficult to talk about,” Wellington said. “Mental illness can be kind of a taboo topic. People don’t want to be labeled mentally ill or ‘crazy.”
Before the 3,000-student pre-K-8 school system put its suicide-assessment protocol into place, the district had only a handful of children each year being referred by school nurses, psychologists, or counselors for mental-health support.
Under the new system, Hamilton Township conducted 329 risk assessments during the 2018-19 school year, a number that includes staff referrals to the district’s counseling department for student behavior and comments, or for troubling messages or pictures students wrote or typed in a notebook or search engine on a school computer.
The 12-point suicide-assessment protocol puts resources at the fingertips of counselors, social workers, and psychologists who provide recommendations for families seeking additional support for children. It’s also an online resource where parents can receive, and sign documents related to a student’s suicide-risk assessment and even allows the district to make referrals for emergency medical and psychiatric evaluations in crisis situations.
In all, the supports have made it easier for all staff members, even those with no training or background in mental health, to link families to mental-health resources.
“We are catching more kids who are struggling with mental-health issues,” Wellington said. “It continues to be our goal to make the holes in our safety net smaller, so our students don’t slip through.”
“There are kids that are struggling emotionally and socially, and they’re not ready to learn when they’re struggling that much, so we need to be able to alleviate some of that stress for them, make them feel safe, make them feel comfortable, make them feel like they have a connection here,” Wellington said.
Since Hamilton Township’s mental-health initiative began, the district has added four people to its team of counselors, psychologists, and social workers, lowering the ratio of students to staff who can conduct risk assessments to 200-to-1.
Before the staffing additions, “it seemed our counselors were always running to put out fires and not able to be proactive in their work,” Wellington said. “We now have the opportunity to take a breath and think about more prevention and intervention efforts rather than just dealing with a crisis every minute.”
“He can relate to whoever he is with,” Hamilton Township School Superintendent Frank Vogel said. “He has that human quality that you want with the person that you’re letting your guard down with.”
