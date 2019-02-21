Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Entirety of Hamilton Township designated for redevelopment

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — An ordinance adopted unanimously by the Township Committee at its Tuesday, Feb. 19, meeting created a redevelopment plan for the entire township.

The plan is intended to stimulate redevelopment and rehabilitation for the purpose of improving conditions within the township. According to the township’s Community Development Director Phil Sartorio, no changes to the township’s zoning districts are planned.

“This allows us to set site-specific development standards,” Sartorio said. “It can help to expedite and customize the approval process and allows for the possibility of making zoning modifications.”

“We must now send it to the Pinelands Commission for its approval,” he said. “That should just be a formality.”

Sartorio added he expects the governing body will now act to follow up on recent tax abatement laws that provide those tax benefits in the township’s Business Park and historic district to now include the entire township.

Committeeman John Kurtz expressed the need to hold public forums to inform residents and potential investors about the benefits of the program. “You don’t have to wait for the Pinelands approval to do so,” Sartorio said. “You can do that whenever you are ready.”

Mayor Art Schenker was anxious to move forward. “We are hoping it will spur more businesses to locate here to increase tax revenue,” he said. “That would enable us to increase our services to residents, especially in the areas of public safety and recreation.”

Schenker echoed Kurtz’s desire to hold public meetings on the plan and said he expects them to take place within the next month.

