Estell Manor students shave heads to help children with cancer

On Monday, March 18, 25 students, faculty and members of the community participated in the annual St. Baldrick's fundraising event at the Estell Manor School, shaving their heads and getting hair cuts to help children with cancer.
The school raised a total of $5,740 for the St. Baldrick's Foundation. There were also eight students and community members who donated 8-plus inches of hair to the nonprofit Children With Hair Loss. Nine local hair dressers donated their time for the event, which was organized by teacher Michael Capizola, who also had his head shaved.