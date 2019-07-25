HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Laurie Zaleski, the owner of Funny Farm Rescue in Mizpah, and her team of volunteers brought a few of the farm’s rescued animals to Hamilton Mall on Friday, July 19 to meet with dozens of mall visitors. This is the fifth visit to the mall for the crew.
Among the animals in the group was Tucker, a nine-month-old black German shepherd who was born with megaesophagus, an enlargement or dilation of the esophagus that typically causes an animal to be unable to swallow. He wasn’t expected to live past six months.
Also in attendance was Adele, a bright orange chicken, a rabbit named Cuddles and Farley, an Australian Shepherd who is the title character in a book titled “Farley the Funny Farm Dog.” Zaleski read the book to the crowd and then she and Matt Reeves, the co-author of the book, signed and sold copies of that book as well as another, “Chucky the Miracle Dog.”
Funny Farm Animal Rescue is located at 6908 Railroad Blvd. in the Mizpah section of Hamilton Township. The site houses hundreds of rescued animals including cats, geese, cows, horses, ducks, pigs, peacocks, alpacas and numerous other species, many of whom wander around to interact with farm visitors. The farm is open at no cost to visitors on Tuesdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.