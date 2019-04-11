Four file petitions to run for Hamilton Committee

HAM committee candidates 484a 0411-4
Charles Cain
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Four candidates, two Republicans and two Democrats, have filed petitions to run for township committee on November 5. The group includes one incumbent, two former committee members and one newcomer.
The Democratic candidates are incumbent Judy Link and former committeeman William Beyers. They will be opposed by republicans Charles Cain, a former one-term committeeman who served from 2010 through 2012, and Carl Pitale, who has not served in public office.
Cain explained his reason for returning to the political scene.
“I have stayed involved by serving on the planning and zoning boards,” he said. "I am a lifelong resident of Hamilton Township and want to keep this a place where I and my kids and grandkids want to stay. I also want to continue the great work the current republican administration has done to stabilize the tax rate and bring down the debt.”
Cain is the owner of English Creek Auto Plaza in Egg Harbor Township.
His running mate is also a lifelong resident of the township, except for a short stint when he lived in Egg Harbor Township.
“I have contemplated running for township committee for quite some time,” Pitale said. “I have served on the zoning board, as a member of the Mays Landing Fire Company and presently sit on the Lake Lenape Dam Committee.”
The quality control manager at R.E. Pierson Materials agrees with Cain that he is supportive of the work done by the republican majority on the governing body and wants to continue those policies.
Link grew up in Mays Landing as the daughter of Ed and Winnie Young, the proprietors of Lake Lenape Park and currently owns Young’s Skating Center with her husband Jim. She has served on the township committee from 2013 through 2015 and from 2017 to the present.
“I have introduced various initiatives such as establishing the Senior Advisory Committee and The Green Team,” she said. “As part of a bipartisan endeavor, I increased funding for our fire companies and provided for expanded recreational services. Recently, we introduced the redevelopment plan for all of Hamilton Township, which has already induced entrepreneurs to invest in the township in projects like revitalizing the Wheaton property. These, along with other challenges are part of the reason I seek re-election to the Township Committee.”
Beyers was chosen to serve an unexpired term during 2006 and 2007. He and his wife Janice, the owners of Barbarito and Beyers Preschools, have resided in Laureldale for 44 years.
“I feel that since I have lived in the area for so long, I have a good grasp on the issues facing the township,” he said. “My goal is to leave the township a better place than it was when we came here. I am also very proud that my grown children have chosen to raise their families in Hamilton Township.”