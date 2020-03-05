Vintage Jazz Band

Vintage Jazz Band played a recent concert at the Egg Harbor Township Public Library. Pictured are, from left, Ed Willis, Seth Briliant, Andrew Ehrhardt, Rick DeMarzio, John Ragan, Mark Anderson, Janney Murtha

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Vintage Jazz Band will perform “From Ragtime to Swingtime” at the Mays Landing branch of the Atlantic County Library System.

The musical tour of American popular song from 1900 to 1940 will include classic tunes such as “If I Didn’t Care,” “Bye Bye Blackbird,” “Heartaches,” “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “Goody Goody,” “Toot Toot Tootsie,” “Jeepers Creepers” and “Some of These Days.” Between songs, a short history or background of the next tune will be given. Listeners will learn how the 1931 song "Heartaches" accidentally became a big hit in 1938 and what makes swing music “swing.” Band instruments include guitars, banjos, clarinet, alto saxophone, upright bass and drums, and male and female vocalists.

Since forming in 2012, the seven-piece Vintage Jazz Band has performed concerts at public libraries, rec centers, assisted living facilities and other venues across the area.

The band consists of Seth Briliant on tenor banjo and tenor guitar, Ed Willis on lead guitar and banjo, Andrew Ehrhardt on alto sax and clarinet, Rick DeMarzio on rhythm guitar and vocals, Mark Anderson on bass, John Ragan on drums and Janney Murtha on vocals.

The show will take place 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Admission is free. The Mays Landing library branch is at 40 Farragut Ave.

For more information, contact the library at 609-625-2776.

