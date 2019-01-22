Funny Farm animals entertain visitors at Hamilton Mall

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Laurie Zaleski, the owner of Funny Farm Rescue in the Mizpah sectin of the township, and her entourage of volunteers, brought a few of her rescued animals to Hamilton Mall on Monday, Jan. 21, where they met with scores of mall visitors.
Among the animals in the group was Tucker, a nine-month-old black German shepherd who was born with megaesophagus, an enlargement or dilation of the esophagus that typically causes an animal to be unable to swallow. He wasn’t expected to live past six months.
The mall guests watched as Tucker backed into a specially designed box that enables him to sit up to eat the liquid food that is prepared for him.
The mall visitors also had an opportunity to meet and pet a chicken named Adele and a few other dogs including Farley, a 3-year-old Australian shepherd who is the subject of a book titled "Farley the Funny Farm Dog." Zaleski read the book to the audience and then she and Matt Reeves, the co-author of the book, signed and sold copies of that book as well as another, “Chucky the Miracle Dog”.
Funny Farm Animal Rescue is at 6908 Railroad Blvd. in Mizpah. The site houses hundreds of rescued animals, including cats, geese, cows, horses, ducks, pigs, peacocks and numerous other species, many of whom wander around to interact with farm visitors. The farm is open at no cost to visitors on Tuesdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.