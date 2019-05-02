Girl Scout troop 11021 Foamless Friday

Girl Scout troop 11021 is taking action to reduce the use of Styrofoam trays in the three elementary schools in the Hamilton Township school district. Foamless Friday began when the troop attended the February Board of Education meeting and presented some environmental facts and their idea to implement Foamless Friday, where the school district would replace the usual foam trays with a biodegradable paper boat on Fridays. The troop received positive feedback from board members and contacted Food Service Supervisor William Trackman, who came to one of the Girl Scout troop’s meetings.
On Friday, April 12, the first Foamless Friday was held as a trial at the George L. Hess school to test the new paper boats. The troop would like to see Hamilton Township school district permanently implement Foamless Friday. This would prevent foam trays from entering the landfill. Did you know that if the school district replaces the foam trays one day each week, it would save approximately 50,000 foam trays from entering the landfill in a school year? We hope Foamless Friday will reduce the use of Styrofoam and that other schools will follow our lead!