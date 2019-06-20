HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — For the past few years, Hamilton Township Board of Education President Eric Aiken provided the customary presidential address at the William Davies Middle School graduation ceremony. This year, he opted to turn over that duty to the Board’s Vice President Amy Hassa.
The reason? Hassa’s daughter Samantha was among the 271 graduates.
She offered her advice to the graduates.
“Find the things you’re passionate about,” she said. “Join the clubs that excite you. Read the books that empower you. Surround yourself with the people that build you up and work towards the goals that you look forward to achieving every day. Love your life and no matter who tries to take that from you, never give up. You are the master of your own destiny and the writer of your own story. I cannot wait to see where those stories lead.”
“I leave you with the words that each of my girl scouts have heard from me many times, 'Never Say No. Always Say Try.' You have so much ahead of you. Don’t limit yourself to what is easy because you can accomplish more than you believe you can, and more than the world gives you credit for.”
Superintendent Frank Vogel also addressed the graduates. He spoke about the numerous memories the graduates have shared as they went through the district’s three schools, from the kindergarten walking trip to the library in the Joseph Shaner Middle School, to field day at the Hess Education Complex, to the first time they practiced opening their lockers in sixth grade at the William Davies Middle School.
“I know all of you unlocked your combination the very first time,” he quipped.
“My rationale for taking you through this little stroll down memory lane is very simple. Do not forget from whence you came. Keep your eyes on the future but your heart fixed to the memories and experiences of the past.”
Student of Honor Savannah Thompson picked up on Vogel’s remarks.
“Remember when you had no clue to open your locker,” she said. “It seems like only yesterday.
“Davies Middle School has given us the courage to fail but then to keep going.”
Student of Distinction Yvonne Buason told her classmates that they are more resilient than they think.
“In the beginning it looked like it would be impossible to not be late for class and to get all your work done,” she said. “But you made it, and you should be proud.”