The Current of Mays Landing & Township of Hamilton

Hall of Fame women speak to Oakcrest senior girls

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — In honor of Woman's History Month, Oakcrest High School hosted a breakfast March 15 for 45 of the senior girls. The goal of the event was to connect students with successful woman in the community.

Three speakers from the Atlantic County Woman's Hall of Fame addressed the group. The students had opportunities to ask questions and learn from the experiences of these successful woman.

The speakers from the event were as follows:

• Anna Arena was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017 for volunteerism. She is senior director of business process improvement at Spencer Gifts, where she has been employed for 30 years. Arena has volunteered with the UW of Greater Philadelphia & South Jersey since 1996 and has served in many capacities. She has chaired the Community Action Team at Spencer, leading them through many community events.

• Brenda Taube was honored in 2013 for government service. Taube was the first female member of Margate's governing body in its 144 year history. She has served on various committees in her community. She has also volunteered with various nonprofit organizations including the American Cancer Society and RNS Cancer & Heart Fund.

• Mary Lou Antinozzi was honored in 2002 for business. She was the first female to be in charge of a facilities/engineering department in the casino industry. As director, she manages over 200 employees and oversees full mechanical operation for an over 4-million-square-foot property. Antinozzi is active professionally as a member of the SJ Chapter of Construction Specifications and the N.J. Water Advisory Commission. Her community participation has included the board of directors of the Atlantic City Women's Center and the March of Dimes of America.

