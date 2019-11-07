The Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing held a Halloween party and parade on Thursday, Oct. 24 for ages 3 to 12. Kids came out in costume and paraded around the library, followed by treats, games and prizes. The free program was sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
Halloween party and parade
- Submitted by Karen Nowalsky Library Associate - Community Relations Atlantic County Library System
-
- 0
