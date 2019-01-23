Hamilton Committee acts to end parking on certain local roads

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Hamilton Township Committee voted at its Monday, Jan. 22, meeting to introduce an ordinance to prohibit parking on a local stretch of roadway.
The affected roads include Thirteenth Street starting at Route 50, Tanglewood Drive and a small segment of Adams Avenue that connects those roads. The ban is primarily intended to prevent truck parking on those roads. On most days, two or more tractor trailers can be found parked on the sides of the road on a wooded portion of Tanglewood Drive.
Under the proposed ordinance, no vehicles would be permitted to park on the entirety of Thirteenth Street and Adams Avenue. On Tanglewood Drive the ban would end at the first home. At that point cars would be permitted to park but trucks would be banned from doing so. Pickup trucks would not be included in the ban.
Committee members Judy Link and Rodney Guishard voted against the ordinance introduction. “This is their livelihood,” Link said. “What is the objection?”
“A lot of people have been complaining,” Mayor Art Schenker said.
“There is a lack of visibility,” Deputy Mayor Roger Silva added.
Link said that the truck owners should be notified about the proposed law, to which Guishard agreed.
Schenker, Silva and Committeeman John Kurtz voted in favor of the ordinance introduction with Link and Guishard voting against it. A public hearing on the adoption of the ordinance will take place at the next meeting on February 4.