Hamilton Committee adopts $28.1 million budget

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP – The Hamilton Township Committee unanimously adopted its 2019 budget at its meeting on Monday, April 15. The $28.1 million budget will add two cents to the local tax rate.
The increase means that owners of an average-assessed home of $161,127 in the township will pay $1,423 in municipal taxes this year. That is an increase of about $32.
The committee is using $3.9 million in surplus funds with a little more than $2 million remaining in the fund.
The lone speaker during the public hearing, resident Jim Kerrigan, said that more of the surplus should be used to keep the tax rate stable. “Taxes should only be raised as a last resort,” he said. “You should use more surplus to balance the budget.”
“It was an agonizing decision,” Deputy Mayor and Finance Committee member, Roger Silva, said. “However, it is important to maintain a healthy surplus as an insurance policy against catastrophic events, such as the derecho that we experienced a few years ago.”
“Your comments are well taken. Just remember that we up here are taxpayers as well.” Kerrigan also recommended that employees not be replaced when they leave and that planned 2% raises for township employees be cancelled.
The governing body also unanimously approved a $1.3 million bond ordinance. Among other items, the capital budget includes $400,000 for road paving and patching, $190,000 toward funding for repairs to the Lake Lenape Dam, $325,000 for police vehicles, $165,000 for fire department radios and $100,000 for firefighter turnout gear.
Also, at the meeting the committee awarded a contract for Township Dog Warden and General Animal Control Officer Services to Animal Control of South Jersey in the amount of $26,000 for the period of May 1 through April 30, 2020.
A group of animal rights activists also attended the meeting to protest the Hamilton Township Police Department’s handling of a recent incident in which a nine-year-old rottweiler died and three other dogs suffered in horrific conditions on an abandoned property.
The property owner, Kimberlynn Jurkowski of Northfield was subsequently charged with four counts of Animal Cruelty and four counts of Abandoning a Domesticated Animal.
According to Janice Fischer of Manasquan, a member of Friends of Animals United New Jersey, an amendment was made to New Jersey’s animal cruelty statute in August, 2017 that defined proper shelter and tethering for animals that was not in the original law.
Fischer said that the dogs’ owners did not provide proper shelter and the HTPD officers called to investigate did not take the proper actions.
“The new law provides tools for local law enforcement,” Fischer said. “That law failed in Hamilton Township.”
“Emotions over this incident have ranged from dismay to outrage. We would like an acknowledgement and a commitment that officers will enforce the animal cruelty statute.”
“The conditions were incredibly inhumane,” Hamilton Township resident, Terri Wilson, said. “The officers who visited the site on numerous occasions did nothing. None of the township’s Humane law Enforcement Officers went to the site.”
The township appointed three members of the HTPD to serve as HLEOs earlier this year. According to the state law, 'The governing body may authorize an officer to be the municipal humane law enforcement officer for the municipality, and thereby be empowered to investigate and sign complaints, arrest violators and otherwise act as an officer for detection, apprehension, and arrest of offenders against the animal control, animal welfare and animal cruelty laws of the State and ordinances of the municipality.'
“This was a situation that had been going on for quite some time,” responded Hamilton Township Police Chief, Stacy Tappeiner, to the complaints. “The state guidelines were issued after the event and to date, no training has been offered for line officers to know what to look for."
“Things that may be obvious to you as experts may not be so obvious to others. However, we now have three HLEOs and a policy in place to address these issues.”
“This was a very unfortunate incident,” Mayor Art Schenker said. "Due to litigation I can’t say much as the dogs’ owners have filed harassment charges against the police officers. We all just hope that nothing like this ever happens again.”