Hamilton Committee adopts towing ordinance

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee unanimously adopted an ordinance at its Monday, Dec. 17m meeting, that increases fees that towing operators can charge for towed vehicles.
The ordinance amends a law that was first passed in 1995 and amended in 2003.
Under the new law the towing companies will charge $140 per basic towing service, an increase from the present $115. Basic towing service is defined as the removal and transportation of an automobile from the incident scene to the contractor’s storage lot at the request or call of authorized personnel or members of the Police Department as required when the automobile is abandoned, disabled, damaged in accidents, illegally parked, recovered after being stolen or, in the case of emergency, from a highway, street or other public or private road, or from a parking area or storage facility.
The proposed ordinance also raises storage fees from $20 to $40, administrative fees from $15 to $35 and the yard fee will rise from $35 to $40.
During the public hearing, former Committeeman and Mayor Bruce Strigh urged the committee members to be more vigilant on a section of the ordinance that he says has not been enforced for many years.
“Operators are required to obtain a Certificate of Compliance and make an application for a license each year between Oct. 1 and Nov. 1,” Strigh said. “Those licenses expire on December 31 each year, so you should be having a vote on applicants this evening.”
Strigh said his research indicates that the businesses have not submitted the certificates since the ordinance was amended in 2003. He said each operator’s business must be inspected by the zoning officer and then recommended for approval by the chief of police.
“You need to hold someone accountable to follow the ordinance,” he said.
Township Administrator Michael Jacobs said Township Clerk Rita Martino and Police Chief Stacy Tappeiner are currently working on that issue.
Also, at the meeting, the governing body presented proclamations to members of the Hamilton Township Knights Football Taxi Team and the Mays Landing Lakers Pee Wee Football Team for their championship seasons.
The Knights team is comprised of children ages 5 to 8. They finished the season with nine wins and one loss and defeated the Egg Harbor Township Elite 13-12 in overtime to win the Taxi Bowl on Nov. 11.
The Lakers Pee Wee team of third- and fourth-grade students won the Atlantic County Junior Football League Championship on Nov. 18 in a 13–6 victory over the Atlantic City Dolphins and then continued their winning streak Dec. 2 at the Northern Atlantic Regional Championships in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.
The Lakers then earned third place in the nation in the Mighty Mite Division at the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Youth Championships in Canton, Ohio, on Dec. 14. They finished the season with a record of nine wins, one loss and one tie.